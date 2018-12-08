Britt McHenry on High Noon: "Example of Skipper Filling Demo's Over Talent"

Britt McHenry, formerly of ESPN and now host of UN-PC on something called Fox Nation, weighed in on the programming decisions of her former employer yesterday. Jemele Hill, also formerly of ESPN, noticed.

Be careful, your racism is showing. pic.twitter.com/qdTVJbRnOx — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 8, 2018

McHenry wondered if anyone watches High Noon. The answer is knowable, but maybe this wasn’t an earnest search for truth. Not to be overly cynical or anything.

Friday's sports studio shows ratings:

PTI: 656k

6 pm SC: 497k

First Take: 470k

Around the Horn: 466k

HQ: 406k

NFL Live: 360k

High Noon: 355k

Get Up: 336k

The Jump: 333k

Noon SC: 330k

OTL: 294k

7 am SC: 282k

Undisputed: 167k

The Herd: 158k — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 19, 2018

Her implication that Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre were awarded a show over more talented co-workers by John Skipper because they are minorities is impressive in the sense that most people would at least attempt to dress it up with some innuendo. Then again, most people don’t host a show called UN-PC. Credit for the commitment.

Things took a somewhat predictable turn from there.

She should stop worrying about filling “demo’s” and start worrying about filling parking meters https://t.co/nhNxSGGe5G — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 8, 2018

Maybe if you had better & original humor, your show wouldn’t have already been cut to a half hour. Thanks for keeping up with my IG though! https://t.co/EtNHKxCLVS — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) December 8, 2018

Now, we live in a fractured society and political ideology may dictate belief in regard to who delivered the better zinger. But we can all agree that Torre didn’t happen upon McHenry’s criticism while viewing her Instagram stories. The initial comment was intentionally provocative, and getting the primaries to engage — in some warped sense — could be seen as a win.

The exhausting din of castigating ESPN as social justice warriors and champions of the PC has thankfully lowered to a dull roar lately. Every once in a while, though, something like this will pop up and remind the masses that the line of attack will never go extinct.