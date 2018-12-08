Donald Trump Busts Out Unorthodox Coin Toss, Poses on Follow-Through

President Donald Trump handled the coin toss before today’s Army-Navy game in Philadelphia. What is usually a straight-forward and boring procedure turned dramatic, though, when Trump decided to put his own flourishes on the activity.

WATCH: President Trump tosses the coin at the Army Navy Game pic.twitter.com/zKwOgWXaCo — Noah Ring (@TheNoahRing) December 8, 2018

First off, there was the toss itself. It was not a flip, as the coin barely turned over. Then there was the follow-through. The president looked like a three-point shooter who is feeling it. And then the victorious point while the coin lay on the ground.

Special performance for a special game.