Former UCLA Basketball Player Wins Halftime Shooting Contest, Cannot Collect New Car Prize

Nicole Kornet put on a dazzling shooting display Friday night. Going 4-for-4 from the floor made it appear as if the former UCLA basketball star had won an automobile in a halftime contest.

I JUST WON A CAR. THAT WAS EASY. pic.twitter.com/LICabfPgw2 — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

If she pinched herself to make sure she wasn’t dreaming when she awoke Saturday, it didn’t present the proper result.

Per ESPN.com:

After posting the video to Twitter, Kornet followed up Saturday morning with bad news: She wasn’t eligible. In a tweet that was later deleted, Kornet said the contract for the contest said the participant needed to be four years removed from their basketball career. Her final season at UCLA, where she transferred to after playing three years at Oklahoma, ended in 2017.

“They’re not letting me keep it,” she wrote in another deleted tweet. “It’s okay though, my dad can now sleep easy knowing I don’t have to pay any taxes. Forward thinking.”

UCLA let Kari and I know beforehand we would not be receiving the car if we were to make the half court shot. They allowed us to participate in such a fun half time tradition and for that I am very grateful. It was an amazing birthday! I love being a Bruin! — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

Would have been quite the birthday present for the former Bruin. Kornet started seven games for the Bruins in 2016-17, averaging 7.7 points per game. She was a transfer student from Oklahoma.

Happy Birthday ⁦@NicKorn1⁩! Best 0 to ever do it at UCLA. (I still love you ⁦@russwest44⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/guudmmABRt — Matthew Mossman (@CoachMattMoss) December 7, 2018

Kornet comes from a family with basketball genes. Her father Frank played professional basketball for five years, including two in the NBA, after being drafted out of Vanderbilt by the Milwaukee Bucks. Her brother Luke is currently a Westchester Knick on a two-way contract with the big club.