Joel Embiid is Not Happy With Role Since Jimmy Butler Arrived

Just because the 76ers traded for one of the 12 best players in the NBA and are currently sitting at the second seed in the East does not mean things are exactly ideal. Since they traded for Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid told Philly.com he has been frustrated by the way he is being used:

“I haven’t been myself lately,”… “I think it’s mainly because of the way I’ve been used, which is I’m being used as a spacer, I guess, a stretch-5, which I’m only shooting [29] percent” from 3-point range.

Embiid makes sure to point out it stems from the way he is “being used.”

Before Butler joined the team, Embiid was the frontrunner for MVP. There has been a noticeable drop off in his game since then. He is averaging nearly five points less a game and his field goal percentage has dropped over five percent.

The spacer role he claims he is currently being used in should not come as a surprise. This was one of the primary reason the 76ers were not a fit for LeBron James this summer. Embiid would have had to become Chris Bosh with LeBron, and is now having to with Butler.

With that said, Emiid comes across small here. The team has been significantly better with Butler, and saying this publically is far from beneficial to the team. It is early, he must find a way to fit with Butler if this team is going to reach its potential. These comments give off the vibe he is calling out head coach Brett Brown who now has to turn his focus toward this drama.

The 76ers have a real shot to win the East, but the egos on this team are as much of a concern as the Raptors and Celtics are,