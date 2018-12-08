NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: CBS' Army-Navy Intro is Powerful

CBS sets a high bar with its introductions. Last year’s Army-Navy video was incredible. The John Malkovich-voiced short before January’s AFC Championship was perhaps the best ever. Not content to rest on laurels, they’ve produced another goosebump-inducing one for today’s Army-Navy affair, focusing on the service and sacrifice of the players suiting up and the families supporting them.

