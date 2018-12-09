NFL USA Today Sports

AUDIO: Patriots Radio Broadcasters Go Silent After Dolphins Miracle Win

Hard to find the words to describe the Dolphins miracle win over the Patriots today. Even the broadcasters calling the game for the Patriots on the radio could not find them:

South Flordia is not for everyone.

