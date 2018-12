Ben Roethlisberger did not come out for the second half of the Steelers game vs. the Raiders. It is being reported he suffered a rib injury after a big hit at end of the first half.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a rib injury and is being evaluated in the locker room. He is questionable to return to today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 9, 2018

Josh Dobbs is in at quarterback.

We will update when we know more.

[UPDATE]: Big Ben is back.