Los Angeles Chargers Are A Legit Super Bowl Contender Who Still Can't Fill Their Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 on Sunday to improve to 10-3 on the season. The Chargers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and were coming off their biggest win since moving to Los Angeles. Despite that, there were huge swaths of empty seats in their diminutive home stadium.

So much for the “winning will bring in fans” talking point.

Despite perfect temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of tickets available for far less than face value online, the Chargers still can’t get a stadium full of their fans to show up.

Here are your weekly crowd shots:

Today's Chargers crowd at kickoff: pic.twitter.com/iFZRk03EBZ — Jim Alexander (@Jim_Alexander) December 9, 2018

In keeping consistent with what I’ve done at each game this season, here’s the crowd at #Chargers #Bengals game at Stubhub Center, start of second quarter. pic.twitter.com/AwhMxDAnz4 — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) December 9, 2018

A lot to be determined with Chiefs/Ravens OT game + TNF, but this place might actually host a playoff game pic.twitter.com/0eztRGChpa — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) December 9, 2018

Just a note: if the Chargers were still in San Diego and were 10-9, even the dilapidated SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium) would be sold out and rocking.

More evidence that Dean Spanos and his kids are morons.