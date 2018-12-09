VIDEO: Miami Dolphins Beat New England Patriots on Crazy Last-Second Lateral Play

The Miami Dolphins executed an unbelievable lateral play. Lined up from their own 31 with seven seconds remaining, Ryan Tannehill passed to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker, who eventually lateraled to Kenyan Drake to stun the Patriots in Miami. Rob Gronkowski, playing safety for the Pats, tripped down as Drake scurried into the endzone. The Dolphins, at 7-6, suddenly are in legit contention for the second AFC Wild Card spot. So damn crazy.