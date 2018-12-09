Jim Harbaugh Debunks Rumors, Says He's Staying With Michigan

Jim Harbaugh squashed the drama — for now. He told ESPN he plans to stay at Michigan. Harbaugh said he’s not leaving for the NFL this offseason.

Here’s what Harbaugh told ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day. It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. “But I’m on record right here, right now: I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish.”

Over the last week, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and FOX Sports’ Cris Carter propagated a rumor that Harbaugh could leave Michigan. Carter went so far as to say that Harbaugh was potentially trying to leave the Wolverines. Finebaum, meanwhile, suggested there were whispers around the NFL that he would be atop coaching candidate lists. There will be a handful of good openings for Harbaugh in Green Bay and Cleveland. The New York Jets gig, if it opens, could also interest Harbaugh. But alas, that discussion is moot.

Here is what Carter said on FOX’s “First Things First” last week.

"I'm just gonna tell you guys a name: watch out for Jim Harbaugh, because he's potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan." — @criscarter80 on possible fit for Packers next head coach pic.twitter.com/9SaEXJ5P7B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 5, 2018

Finebaum said on ESPN’s “First Take” that he thought this offseason would be the perfect time for Harbaugh to leave Michigan.