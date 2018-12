CBS was feeling artsy — maybe too artsy.

The broadcast team for the New England Patriots’ game against the Miami Dolphins aired artwork from Art Basel, an art fair in Miami. They panned through a few installations, and finished with a handful of pieces that featured nude subjects.

Here’s the shot.

It's apparently okay to show male, full-frontal nudity on network television as long as it's art. @CBS @NFL pic.twitter.com/fA9X4fyftv — Jan W. (@JWinCT) December 9, 2018

It’s OK, because it’s art… right? It’s just free expression.