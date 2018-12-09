Malcolm Jenkins Says Replay Officials Should "Lay Off The Bottle" After Botched Fumble Ruling

Malcolm Jenkins was not happy with the way officials handled a replay review on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles safety was ticked about the opening kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys, during which was fumbled by Jourdan Lewis. Lewis was ruled down, but on replay it was clear he had lost the ball and the Eagles recovered it. The review didn’t go Philadelphia’s way because the officials claimed there was no “clear recovery” of the football.

Yeah, not buying that:

The Eagles’ fumble recovery that wasn’t https://t.co/hj91wfqk4M — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) December 9, 2018

Jenkins wasn’t pleased after the game and said, “Whoever is watching that in New York should lay off the bottle.”

Watch: