Patrick Mahomes has been under pressure all day from an aggressive Baltimore Ravens defense that has been in the backfield constantly at the snap. The Ravens held him down all day, but on a 4th and 9 with the game on the line, Patrick Mahomes made this play to Tyreek Hill.

Ridiculous. He added his 43rd touchdown pass to tie it later on the drive, but plays like that are why he is the favorite to win league MVP in his first season as a starter.