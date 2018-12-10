NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Ciara Pumped After Big Russell Wilson Scramble

After a game-changing 40-yard run from Russell Wilson, ESPN showed his wife R&B singer Ciara, who had performed during the halftime show of the game. She was quite excited for the accomplishment, doling out high fives in her suite.

 

 

 

