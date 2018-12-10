Roundup: Giannis vs Kawhi Leonard; Former Miss Kentucky Arrested for Sending Topless Photos to Student; & Big 12 QB Transfers

Josie Canseco, who now models for Victoria’s Secret … the bad news keeps rolling in for Facebook … you know the NCAA is just terrified about gambling … she was Miss Kentucky in 2014, and now she’s a teacher who has been arrested for sending topless photos to a student … one of the best freshmen in the Big 12 has been suspended for alleged domestic battery … millennials aren’t choosing to break economic traditions, they just have no money … “ESPN wants to make ‘Sportscenter’ Great Again” … Lubbock, Texas got 10 inches of snow over the weekend … this is allegedly a list of the best TV shows of 2018, but Manifest and This is Us aren’t on it? …

Defense can still win in the NFL. The Bears beat the Rams, 15-6. It was the first time under Sean McVay that the Rams didn’t score a TD. [Tribune]

“Newspapers are helping to “fuel racism” by the ways in which they portray young black footballers, says Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.” [BBC]

Will Grier made the right choice skipping his exhibition bowl game; why Karl Anthony-Towns and Joel Embiid are millennial babies; and the zig-zag theory on gambling. [Itunes]

Shawn Robinson, the talented TCU QB, is leaving the Horned Frogs after two seasons. [24/7 Sports]

Impressive that 73,000 fans showed up to watch Atlanta United win the MLS Cup. [AJC]

Imagine getting your clubs stolen… and still shooting a 63. [Golf.com]

Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute, and Tennessee dealt No. 1 Gonzaga its first loss of the season. [Tennessean]

So are the Clippers going to get a state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood, or what? This is a messy battle. [LA Times]

Sure, Colin Kaepernick would play for the Redskins if they offered him a job. But is he going to drop his lawsuit against the NFL? Can you imagine suing your former employer, and then going to try and get a job there? [Yahoo Sports]

Here’s that shot by Admiral Schofield. It was his 6th three-pointer.

Giannis vs Kawhi Leonard. A showdown … won by the Greek Freak.