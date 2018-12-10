Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett Deny Adam Schefter Jason Witten Report

We’ve got a good old fashioned report denial on our hands in Dallas. On Sunday, Adam Schefter reported that Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has made “multiple attempts” to lure Jason Witten out of the MNF booth and back to the team this season; Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett deny this to be true.

“We haven’t at all,” Jones said on Sunday after the Cowboys beat the Eagles, via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. “What you are seeing is probably lingering aspects of Jason (Witten) saying I will never quit wanting to play. So you are seeing lingering that. There has been no serious and none serious that would be of the nature of him seriously playing.”

On his radio spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Garrett also sharply denied the report, according to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic.

It should be worth noting that just because Jones and Garrett are saying the report is untrue doesn’t make it so. The Cowboys have won five in a row and their leadership has every incentive not to upset the apple cart at this point.