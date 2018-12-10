Kirk Cousins Walks Away From Frustrated Adam Thielen After Failed 4th Down Conversion

Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen were a case of missed connections during the fourth quarter on Monday night.

During their 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Cousins didn’t see an open Thielen in the end zone on a fourth-and-1, and the Minnesota Vikings quarterback instead was glued to his first read, Kyle Rudolph, who was swarmed with multiple defenders. Thielen approached Cousins on the sideline. Clearly frustrated, Thielen was animated during the short discussion. Cousins walked away from Thielen in the middle of the conversation.

ESPN analyst Jason Witten suggested that Cousins should have read the defense on the play, looked away from Rudolph and found Thielen for the touchdown.

On the following drive, Cousins and Thielen couldn’t connect on a third down. Finally, when they were trailing 21-0, they connected again for 35 yard reception. Thielen finished with five receptions for 70 yards.