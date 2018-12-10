Thoughts and Predictions on ESPN Launching a Weekly Boxing Show Around Max Kellerman

ESPN announced that they will be debuting a weekly boxing show built around First Take co-host Max Kellerman.

Here are some thoughts on the announcement:

It will difficult for it to be a rating success

Unlike most of ESPN’s new shows, this one will not air on ESPN+ but one of their linear networks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Whether that be ESPN or ESPN2, it is hard to imagine the show being able to pull in strong ratings by itself. Of course, it could if surrounded by live events, but does not project to be a ratings monster without that.

Some of this is to do with the times, as even new daily general shows on ESPN like SC6, Get Up, and High Noon could not attract positive ratings until drastically tweaked or moved. Given where boxing ranks on the sports popularity pantheon, there likely is not a large group of people craving for a television show exclusively for the sport.