The 8 Most Important Stats From Week 14 in the NFL

1.1: The QBR of Mark Sanchez in his start for the Redskins at home against the Giants. He was 6-of-14 for 38 yards with two interceptions, and was sacked five times. The Redskins lost, 40-16.

30: For the first time in 30 games under Sean McVay, the Rams didn’t score a touchdown in a 15-6 loss to the Rams. LA was held to 214 yards, just 3.5 yards per play, and Jared Goff threw a career-high four interceptions.

Sam Darnold had his best play of the season. So much to build on in 2019. Can't wait until they get a supporting castpic.twitter.com/U0rOBoFJHU — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 10, 2018

46.8: That’s the distance Sam Darnold ran on his 7-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson. On a wild day in the NFL, Darnold’s heroics in Buffalo were overlooked. The Bills defense has confounded Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson … and Darnold guided the Jets 60+ yards twice in the 4th quarter on the road to beat the Bills.