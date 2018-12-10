Steph Curry Is a Moon Landing Truther

Kyrie Irving took off his tinfoil hat — and gave it to Steph Curry. Irving, who recently backed off his flat earth theory, is no longer the most notable conspiracy theorist in the NBA. That distinction seems to fall on Curry, who said he believed the moon landing was a hoax.

He certainly doesn’t seem like he was kidding when he suggested he didn’t believe man had been on the moon. Here’s the interaction from the “Winging It” podcast with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala.

Steph Curry: “We ever been to the moon? Multiple responders: “Nope.” Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin may have a few counterpoints for Curry.