You’ve seen the play a hundred times. If you are like me, you’ve viewed it in slow motion to break down all of its elements. But a play isn’t truly an iconic play these days until it gets the Tecmo Bowl treatment.

So enjoy:

The 8-bit Tecmo version of the "Miami Miracle" pic.twitter.com/RnzvKOu6dO — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 10, 2018

It’s so perfect, if you grew up playing the game. When the game camera pans out to show Player 2 as Gronk, it is a touch of genius. Then, there’s Player 2 in slow motion and ending in a heap. LOL, Gronk.