Bryce Harper Rumors: The Latest On Baseball's Biggest Free Agent

Bryce Harper will almost surely ink a huge contract soon, but no one has any idea where he’s going. So far at baseball’s winter meetings, we only have rumors. So we’ll wrap all of those up for you below:
-The Washington Nationals appear to be out on Harper. The franchise made a 10-year, $300 million offer to their homegrown star in September, but Harper was not interested. Washington Post columnist Barry Svrluga isn’t buying the Nats’ lack of interest though.
-Harper has already met with several teams in Las Vegas and a “mystery owner” apparently flew in for a visit with him:
-The New York Yankees say they are not interested in Harper. Yankees GM Brian Cashman claims the team’s outfield is full and there is no interest in signing Harper as a first baseman:
-The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be the odds-on favorites to land Harper, and on Monday they were working out a time to meet with his agent, Scott Boras. The Phillies are reportedly interested in Harper and fellow Boras client Zach Britton, though Manny Machado is also on their radar:
-Phillies GM Matt Klentak plans to meet with agents for Harper and Machado this week:
-Tim Kurkjian believes the Phillies are leading for Harper, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox next in line:
-Kurkjian isn’t alone in that assessment:
That’s all we’ve got at this point but we’ll add it this post as we hear more.
Comments