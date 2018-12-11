Bryce Harper Rumors: The Latest On Baseball's Biggest Free Agent

Bryce Harper will almost surely ink a huge contract soon, but no one has any idea where he’s going. So far at baseball’s winter meetings, we only have rumors. So we’ll wrap all of those up for you below:

-The Washington Nationals appear to be out on Harper. The franchise made a 10-year, $300 million offer to their homegrown star in September, but Harper was not interested. Washington Post columnist Barry Svrluga isn’t buying the Nats’ lack of interest though.

-Harper has already met with several teams in Las Vegas and a “mystery owner” apparently flew in for a visit with him:

Bryce Harper Las Vegas rundown: He’s met with several teams here off site in his hometown. And has a few more to go. Also, a “mystery owner” has flown in to visit with him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

-The New York Yankees say they are not interested in Harper. Yankees GM Brian Cashman claims the team’s outfield is full and there is no interest in signing Harper as a first baseman:

Brian Cashman indicated that Bryce Harper isn’t a fit for the #Yankees. Said the team already has six outfielders and that playing Harper at first base isn’t realistic. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 10, 2018

-The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be the odds-on favorites to land Harper, and on Monday they were working out a time to meet with his agent, Scott Boras. The Phillies are reportedly interested in Harper and fellow Boras client Zach Britton, though Manny Machado is also on their radar:

Not surprising at all, but the Phillies and Team Boras are working out a time to meet here in Vegas. Phillies maintain interest in Zach Britton and Bryce Harper, though at the moment seem to be more on Manny Machado than Harper — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 10, 2018

-Phillies GM Matt Klentak plans to meet with agents for Harper and Machado this week:

The #Phillies expect to meet this week with the agents of both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, Matt Klentak said. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) December 11, 2018

-Tim Kurkjian believes the Phillies are leading for Harper, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox next in line:

Top 3 teams in the Bryce Harper Sweepstakes according to @kurkjian_ESPN 1. Phillies

2. Dodgers

3. White Sox — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 7, 2018

-Kurkjian isn’t alone in that assessment:

Rival executive told me today that he believes the Bryce Harper sweepstakes (as of Mon.) is down to three teams: #Phillies #WhiteSox and #Dodgers. A lot of other moves would need to be made first for LA to land Harper, AND I'm told team is hesitant to meet Boras asking price. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 10, 2018

That’s all we’ve got at this point but we’ll add it this post as we hear more.