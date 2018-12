At first you think the best part of this video is going to be the vacant look on Kawhi Leonard’s face while a reporter asks him about his favorite Christmas memories (for some reason).

But then Leonard answers the question as only he would.

Reporter – “Merry Christmas. Can you talk about your favorite Christmas moment?” Kawhi Leonard – “Not right now.”#Clippers #Raptors pic.twitter.com/2tAlyg7e72 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 12, 2018

Not right now, man. Try him tomorrow and maybe he’ll really open up about the meaning of Christmas and all his charmed memories of it.

Maybe.

Just not right now.