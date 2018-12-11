Roundup: Chicago Bulls Mutiny Details; High School Football Player Kills Pregnant Girlfriend; & LeBron Talks Trash at the Foul Line

Sammi Hanratty, an actress from Shameless … politics are very ugly right now, and Walgreens is going to catch heat for this … Kansas State has hired North Dakota State’s Chris Klieman as its head football coach … sometimes, if you give people too much rope, they hang themselves, and that was the case at 60 Minutes … “Nationals holding tryouts for racing mascots” … here’s more positive sports gambling news … high school football player killed his girlfriend because she was pregnant, and it was too far in the pregnancy to get an abortion …

How I was able to go 5-0 in the Supercontest this week, and how I’ll apply those theories to Week 15 in the NFL, where there are many good match ups. [Coming Up Winners]

The Seahawks defense was tremendous, and Seattle is in great position for a playoff spot with a 21-7 win over the struggling Vikings. Minnesota keeps losing games to playoff teams. Are the Vikings a playoff team? [Seattle Times]

So who triggered the Bulls mutiny against their interim coach, Jabari Parker or Zach LaVine? What a bad look for the entire team. [Yahoo Sports]

I don’t think there’s anything Dirk Koetter can do to keep this job. [Joe Bucs Fan]

This seems obvious, but don’t try to be a hero. Don’t take a charge from Zion Williamson. The risk of injury is real. [WSJ]

Will Grier made the right choice skipping his exhibition bowl game; why Karl Anthony-Towns and Joel Embiid are millennial babies; and the zig-zag theory on gambling. [Itunes]

Just shocking news. Who could have imagined? “The five counties with the highest median incomes all surround the Big Government of Washington, D.C.” [Axios]

This is super interesting: Do the Lakers have more trade capital than the Celtics to land Anthony Davis? I don’t think so, but … [Bleacher Report]

LeBron pulling out the credentials at the line (🔊 ⬆️) (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/YtRqizwky1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 11, 2018

LeBron felt the need to tell someone on the Heat that he’s leading the NBA in points per quarter. Also, he missed this free throw, but did finish with 28-12-9 in the win.

Incredible video of a lion in trouble against 20 hyenas. I won’t spoil the ending, but it’s fantastic.

Love a good end-of-days monster movie. This one looks good.