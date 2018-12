Mike Francesca was discussing movies on his show and admitted he’s not a fan of the show “Billions” because he believes it’s a ripoff of that classic Martin Scorsese flick “Werewolf of Wall Street.”

Enjoy:

Mike Francesa tells us about those two unforgettable films, "Werewolf of Wall Street" and "Goodfellows"… 🎞🎞🎞 pic.twitter.com/0aeY5QwVZL — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 11, 2018

Francesa is the gift that keeps on giving.