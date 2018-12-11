Nicki Minaj Threatens to Sue ESPN's Jesse Palmer; Claims He is Going to Jail
Nicki Minaj Threatens to Sue ESPN's Jesse Palmer; Claims He is Going to Jail
By: Bobby Burack | 2 hours ago
Today on social media, Nicki Minaj revealed she intends to sue Jesse Palmer, long time ESPN talent and former Bachelor contestant, as she claims he lied about her on television:
It is not clear what exactly she is claiming he lied about, but the photo of Palmer during a segment on DailyMailTV could lead to believe it came from there.
jesse palmer, News, Nicki Minaj, Media Gossip/Musings, Media Madness
