USA Today Sports

Nicki Minaj Threatens to Sue ESPN's Jesse Palmer; Claims He is Going to Jail

Nicki Minaj Threatens to Sue ESPN's Jesse Palmer; Claims He is Going to Jail

Media Gossip/Musings

Nicki Minaj Threatens to Sue ESPN's Jesse Palmer; Claims He is Going to Jail

Today on social media, Nicki Minaj revealed she intends to sue Jesse Palmer, long time ESPN talent and former Bachelor contestant, as she claims he lied about her on television:

It is not clear what exactly she is claiming he lied about, but the photo of Palmer during a segment on DailyMailTV could lead to believe it came from there.

, , , Media Gossip/Musings, Media Madness

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home