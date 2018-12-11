Prized Duke Football Recruit Plots Destruction Of Duke Basketball Program

Jacob Monk is a prized football recruit who not only has committed to play for Duke, but has the total and complete destruction of the Duke basketball game in mind as one of his goals.

“By the time we get out of there,” he warned 247 Sports, “my goal is to make it a football school.”

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski hasn’t yet commented, but this idea figures to face heavy resistance from Duke’s alumni, student body and former basketball players. With Krzyzewski, they have built one of the most legendary college basketball programs, with five national championships, 16 Final Fours, and nine national players of the year.

Duke football has done less well, historically.

Monk is a three-star guard who chose the Blue Devils over Oregon and South Carolina, among others.

He didn’t reveal any details about his plan, except to say that if people were going to continue to hate, then Duke would continue to beat them.