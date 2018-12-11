This Mark Jackson-Mendenez Brothers Basketball Card is Wild

Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents in August 1989. They weren’t arrested for months and spent that time breezing through huge sums of money, living the high life, and enjoying the finer things. Like, apparently, New York Knicks basketball.

A Redditor pointed out this amazing Mark Jackson 1990-91 Hoops basketball card featuring the brothers behind an in-action point guard. Jackson’s black arm patch indicates the picture was taken the preceding season, meaning that the brothers were front row post-murder but pre-arrest.

Mark Jackson Hoops/Mendez Brothers on eBay at discountcollectibles3-5 pic.twitter.com/qx28mdyoYU — Discountcollectibles (@Discountcollec3) December 9, 2018

This is like watching an urban legend coming to life in real time. New Action Network employee Darren Rovell reports eBay has been pulling the soon-to-be-collector items off the internet.

eBay has started to pull listings of the Mark Jackson-Menendez Brothers cards, telling sellers their items violate policy because they are “affiliated with a known murderer.” pic.twitter.com/ZMzqSgYh1M — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 11, 2018

Erik and Lyle are both serving life sentences.

That sound you hear is a bunch of 30-somethings running to their childhood basements to see if their parents kept their old trading cards.

What an evergreen conversation starter to put on the mantle.