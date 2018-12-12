Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Raptors-Warriors, Thunder-Pacers, and ATS Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Great slate of games today, with eleven on the board. We will roll with the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors as our game of the night. Let’s go!

Vik (37-29-1): The Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3

Since the departure of Jimmy Butler, the TWolves have played really good basketball, especially on the defensive side of the ball. “Ewing Theory” in full force. And, before losing two in a row against two good teams (Trail Blazers, Warriors), Minnesota had won nine of twelve games. There is also “sharp” money on the Wolves tonight, pushing this line up to -3 from -2 in most books.

Jason (43-55-1): The Picks: Celtics -3, Thunder -2, Jazz -8

Ryan (34-44-1): The Picks: Thunder -2, Raptors-Warriors over 227