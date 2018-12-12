NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Raptors-Warriors, Thunder-Pacers, and More

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Raptors-Warriors, Thunder-Pacers, and More

Gambling

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Raptors-Warriors, Thunder-Pacers, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Great slate of games today, with eleven on the board. We will roll with the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors as our game of the night. Let’s go!

Vik (37-29-1): The Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3

Jason (43-55-1): The Picks: Celtics -3, Thunder -2, Jazz -8

Ryan (34-44-1): The Picks: Thunder -2, Raptors-Warriors over 227

 

, , , , , , , , Gambling, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home