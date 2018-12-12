MLB Rumor Roundup: The Latest From The Winter Meetings

Baseball’s winter meetings will wrap up on Thursday and while we’ve seen some player movement, there are a ton of top free agents still available. In addition to that, a number of rumored trades have yet to be consummated.

With that in mind, here are all the latest rumors from baseball’s offseason. There’s a lot so we’ve broken this up into a few pages.

Dodgers looking at Jose Martinez

Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez. It would seem to be an odd fit for the Dodgers, since Martinez is a terrible fielder. But he’s just 30 years old and can hit. He’s had a really nice .850 OPS over the past three seasons.

The Dodgers are definitely looking to shake things up after coming up short in back-to-back World Series.

MadBum staying put?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is reporting it’s less and less likely the San Francisco Giants will trade Madison Bumgarner this offseason.

Bumgarner is set to be a free agent after the 2019 campaign. Unless the Giants can work out a long-term deal with their 29-year-old ace, they almost have to move him at some point. A midseason trade seems far more likely right now.

Dodgers working on Puig deal

Rosenthal is reporting the Dodgers are also trying to move Yasiel Puig off their books and have discussed a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. In one variation of the trade, the Dodgers would receive Homer Bailey and take on the $28 million left on his contract.

Nothing appears imminent, but it’s noteworthy the Dodgers are trying to dump Puig and are willing to take on salary to do so. That is, as long as the Reds are willing to give up a prospect or two in exchange.

Realmuto in demand

JT Realmuto is probably the hottest trade target on the market right now. The Miami Marlins are apparently finally willing to move the 27-year-old catcher and are listening to offers. The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets are all discussing deals with the Marlins.

Most believe the Mets are the most aggressive bidder for him, but the Phillies are coming on strong.