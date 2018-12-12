Tony La Russa Calls Arguments Against Harold Baines "Weak A-- Superficial B.S," Cites Extinct, Obscure Statistic

Harold Baines has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and, once again, congratulations to him on his surprising good fortune. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who earlier this week went on a pretty good rant about the ridiculousness of the Baines selection, had Baines’ former manager Tony La Russa on today to discuss the situation.

It went about how you’d expect.

Behold Tony La Russa beclowning himself by going on MLB Network and saying that the arguments against Harold Baines being in the Hall of Fame are “weak-ass superficial bullshit.” I would gladly have that confrontation/debate with someone whose best argument is game-winning RBIs. pic.twitter.com/Wa2hRzdxhE — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2018

I guess it would be news if La Russa didn’t think Baines belongs. And he certainly wouldn’t say it aloud. Plus, tensions always run high when both guys on set have the same barber.

But it is funny to see La Russa express a desire to have a substantive debate on the topic, basically call the other side (95-plus percent of baseball writers) stupid, and be reduced to a bumbling defense built on a stat that was official from 1981-1989 before being put out to pasture.

Seems like a bit of projection going on.

Once again, congratulations to Baines.