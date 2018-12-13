2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Giants, Packers Find QB Successors

As the 2018 NFL season winds down and playoff elimination becomes prevalent, let’s look forward to the 2019 NFL Draft. Our first 2019 NFL mock draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft. We did our second in September after a month of football. Our third came roughly at midseason.

1. Arizona Cardinals | Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Cardinals might keep their hands on their phones leading into the draft to potentially move back. They could sell this pick to a bidder looking for a quarterback. (This quarterback class isn’t getting much hype, but they somehow seem to rise up draft boards every year.) If not, the Cardinals can be happy to take Bosa, who should be just as good as his brother — and his brother has been a game-wrecker.

2. San Francisco 49ers | Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

In three of the last four years, the 49ers have gone with a defensive lineman. But they don’t have a player with Allen’s skills and physical abilities. He seems like the kind of player who will be a combine warrior. That will only affirm his excellent production as a pass-rusher in 2018 with 14 sacks. The one worry with Allen is that Kentucky’s strength of schedule wasn’t all that impressive. Still, his freakish abilities could jettison him up the draft board.

3. Oakland Raiders | D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

If the Raiders can somehow finagle a means to land Bosa, they’d be wise to do so. It’s not a crazy thought either. Teams might end up trading into the top two picks for quarterbacks. That might cause Bosa’s fall. If the quarterbacks prove undesirable in this class, the Raiders certainly have the ammunition to move up. In the meantime, however, they can replace Amari Cooper instead of replacing Khalil Mack. In a small sample size, Metcalf has been a monster. He just needs to show he’s got the measurables at the combine.

4. New York Jets | Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Oliver’s meetings with teams should help. His attitude problems seem to have hurt his draft stock. But he’s the same player that everyone thought he’d be — and that potential had him in the discussion to be the No. 1 pick. Oliver would be an enormous upgrade in the interior, and would likely elevate Leonard Williams’ level of play.

5. Atlanta Falcons | Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Falcons cornerbacks are aging, and the team figures to cut Robert Alford, as he’s not playing up to his fiscal value. Frankly, none of Atlanta’s cornerbacks are playing well. Isaiah Oliver, a 2018 second-round pick, hasn’t been great, nor has Desmond Trufant.

6. Buffalo Bills | Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Josh Allen, meet Williams. In a perfect world, you two will play together for the next decade. Williams is going to have your back(side).