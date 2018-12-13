Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Lakers-Rockets, Clippers-Spurs and ATS Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small card today, with only four games on the slate. We will go with the Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets as our game of the night. Let’s go!

Vik (37-30-1): The Pick: Rockets -5

The Lakers and Rockets meet for the first time tonight since ‘Fight Night’, so it is time to buckle up for Round 2. This should be a fun one, especially with Shaq, Chuck and the Inside the NBA crew covering the game afterwards.

Houston comes into this game off a nice win vs. the Trail Blazers, where they shot 49.4% from the field and held Portland to 43.7% shooting. More importantly, this is a must-win spot for them, as they are currently ranked 14th in the West. I know a lot of people think it is still early in the season, but I wrote about why history says the Rockets need to start winning soon.

Another reason I like Houston is because they matchup well vs. the Lakers on the court. Last time these two teams played in LA, the Rockets came away with a 124-115 win as 3.5-point road favorites. The Lakers will miss Ingram’s scoring and length tonight, especially in the second half.

The public is also all over the Lakers tonight at a 75% clip, which makes me like the Rockets even more.

Jason (45-56-1): The Pick: Spurs -2.5

Ryan (34-46-1): The Pick: Suns +6.5