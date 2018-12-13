Kevin Kisner on Patrick Reed's Popularity Among Fellow Pros: "don’t know that they’d piss on him if he was on fire"

It’s no secret that Patrick Reed is not the most loved player on the PGA Tour. He’s done himself no favors with his words and actions both on and off the course over his career. Not too long ago, Reed voiced his displeasure with the fact that he wasn’t paired with Jordan Spieth at the Ryder Cup in Paris.

That set off a wave of responses from other Tour players as well as Reed’s wife Justine, and his mother-in-law. Between Reed, his wife, and his mother-in-law it’s hard to pick out exactly which one doesn’t enjoy the drama that seems to constantly follow them around.

Related Patrick Reed Looks Gift Horse in Mouth

While it will be hard to find many pros who come out and voice their actual feelings on Reed, see Rory McIlroy’s opinion…

“I respect him. I have a deep respect for his game, his mental toughness, his drive. I’ve spent enough time around Patrick to know he’s a really good guy and sometimes misunderstood,” McIlroy said recently. “I genuinely like him.”

… that is not the case with Kevin Kisner. Kisner, who is well-liked by both fans and fellow pros, told Golf Digest, “They all hate him—any guys that were on the team with him [at Georgia] hate him and that’s the same way at Augusta. I don’t know that they’d piss on him if he was on fire, to tell you the truth.”

OUCH!

Kisner continued, “You never get anything from him, so it’s hard to learn anything from him. He’s always got his headphones in. It’s an individual sport. You do what you do to take care of yourself. I don’t think he made himself any more popular to get a captain’s pick on a team if he ever needed one. It is what it is. He’s a helluva player, and he’s gonna make a lot of teams, and he’s gonna win golf tournaments.”

Kisner pretty much nailed it with this assessment. Golf is played as an individual sport where the player is competing mostly against the course and himself, however, said player has to be able to do so around other professionals both on and off the course and Reed’s actions after the Ryder Cup may have cost him a future spot as a captain’s pick.

Of course, people will point to Phil Mickelson – Mickelson ripped 2008 Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson after the U.S. was beaten by Europe at Valhalla – and make comparisons between he and Reed, but in 2008 Lefty had won three major championships. Phil has also been well-liked by pretty much everyone for the majority of his career.

It’s hard to figure out exactly who Reed is as a person, but what we do know is that he is definitely good at his profession and he’s going to win more.