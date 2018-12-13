MLB Rumor Roundup: All The Latest As Winter Meetings Wrap Up

Baseball’s winter meetings are set to wrap up on Thursday and finally we’re getting some deals. A few free agents have signed, some trades are getting made and yet, it still feels like it’s been a disappointing week.

Despite tons of speculation floating around, a lot of big names are still out there to be had. With that in mind, here are the latest rumors coming out of the winter meetings.

DBacks likely to wait on Greinke move

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be in full tear-down mode after trading Paul Goldschmidt. Other pieces could move soon. That said, Bob Nightengale is reporting it’s unlikely Zack Greinke will be traded this offseason.

Greinke is almost certain to be moved at some point, but Nightengale says Arizona believes it will get a better deal at the trade deadline. A needy contender will almost certainly overpay for a guy of his stature. In 2018, Greinke went 15-11 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 207.2 innings.

The 35-year-old hurler is owed $104.5 million over the next three years.

Mets, deGrom talk extension

The New York Mets have a phenomenal ace in 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. Now they’re trying to lock him up long term.

Anthony DiComo is reporting the Mets engaged deGrom’s agent in talks about a contract extension. When he was an agent at CAA, new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen used to represent deGrom. That should make working out a deal a whole lot easier.

The 30-year-old deGrom is coming off a dominant 2018. He went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and 269 strikeouts in 217 innings. He’s under team control for two more seasons, but a contract extension is going to be pricey.

Kimbrel looking for big money

Craig Kimbrel is easily the top relief arm on the market and he’s all but priced himself out of a return to the Boston Red Sox. Now we’re seeing the kind of money he’s asking for and he won’t come cheap.

Jayson Stark is reporting Kimbrel is looking for a deal in the six-year, $100 million range. That would blow past the five-year, $86 million contract the New York Yankees gave Aroldis Chapman in 2016.

Kimbrel will turn 32 in May and has been one of baseball’s best closers for years. His numbers are flat-out staggering. In nine seasons he’s posted a record of 31-19 with 333 saves, a 1.91 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and 868 strikeouts in 532.2 innings. That’s a ridiculous 14.67 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kimbrel may not get $100 million this winter, but he’s sure to land a big chunk of change.