Stephen A. Smith: Hunter Henry versus Derrick Johnson is Key Matchup in Chiefs-Chargers Game

There’s a big game tonight. Kansas City is playing Los Angeles with the AFC West on the line. Anticipation is high. First Take’s Stephen A. Smith is excited for a completely different game than the rest of us.

This is exactly what happens when you don’t know football.. HUNTER HENRY HASN’T PLAYED ALL YEAR!! Look at Bruschi face 😂😂 #Wtf #OhDearGod #WatchFootballBro #DnD pic.twitter.com/fnlQEFevMl — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) December 13, 2018

OK, there’s a lot to unpack there.

Spencer Ware hasn’t practiced this week and won’t play tonight. Hunter Henry is on the PUP list after tearing his ACL before the season began. Derrick Johnson no longer plays for the Chiefs and was released by the Oakland Raiders in October.

Tedy Bruschi, a big football guy who probably knows all this, had a hard time keeping a poker face with the mistakes piling up, but actually did a decent job.

Just another reason why Smith is the most entertaining guy at ESPN. When you think he’s going to zig, he zags. Keeps a guy on his toes.