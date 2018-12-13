Stephen A's Contemporaries Can't Stop Making Fun of His Hunter Henry Take

By now, you have seen Stephen A. Smith hyping up the matchup between Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson that cannot take place because neither are playing tonight, nor have either of them taken the fields for the respective teams this year. And while I am sure you at home can’t get it off your mind, neither can his contemporaries in the media:

You don’t always have to have an opinion https://t.co/Ix9NJSuY5m — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) December 13, 2018

Stephen A. Smith: I'm expecting a great game tonight at Jack Murphy Stadium. Dan Fouts can do some things, but I'm keeping my eyes on Priest Holmes, and I'm thinking about Len Dawson and the way he's played this year. He's going up against Rodney Harrison. https://t.co/Yb2L4wxe3H — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 13, 2018

In just this short clip Stephen A. Smith: — Forgot Spencer Ware was out

— Called them San Diego Chargers

— Said he was looking forward to watching Hunter Henry, who hasn't played all year

— Said Henry was going up against Derrick Johnson, who is a free agent

— Broke Tedy Bruschi pic.twitter.com/wOaorAbBKY — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) December 13, 2018

This is incredible…Stephen A. Smith’s 3 players to watch: 1. Spencer Ware (out tonight)

2. Hunter Henry (who has had a great season according to him lmao)

3. Derrick Johnson (not currently in NFL) https://t.co/uz8E4swx3R — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 13, 2018

.@stephenasmith Should I start Jamaal Charles or LaDainian Tomlinson in fantasy tonight? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 13, 2018

I would demand @stephenasmith donate today's salary to a worthwhile charity, but – after seeing this, I'm not positive he'd get the money to one that actually existed. https://t.co/Tc743d1hVB — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 13, 2018

My Stephen A Smith matchups to watch in Colts/Cowboys this weekend -Unitas vs Dat Nguyen

-Marvin Harrison vs Mo Claiborne — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) December 13, 2018

Hey @stephenasmith. Wanna know how I know you're not paying attention? https://t.co/4ZoPrkEe3P — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 13, 2018

Stephen A. Smith’s key matchup to tonight’s game: Hunter Henry vs. Derrick Johnson. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/s75VICVuDm — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) December 13, 2018

They laid off countless people so they could pay SAS $3 million a year. For this. https://t.co/Mjc3vsDVF7 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 13, 2018

Even a profile pic change:

Hunter Henry is trending. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 13, 2018

But what do the Chargers have to say about it?

UPDATE: LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth are all OUT for tonight. #LACvsKC https://t.co/0nw4diFKB0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 13, 2018

My take on this is that on one hand it is funny and will only further the stardom of Stephen A. On the other hand, I think this is a disservice to fans. This is a massive game tonight between two Super Bowl caliber teams in the same division with huge ramifications. And the fact the biggest star in media seems to not care or know anything about can’t be appealing to the millions that will be watching tonight.