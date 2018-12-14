PM Roundup: Eliza Dushku; Lakers Angry With Refs; The Downfall Of Craig James

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for the weekend you guys.
Eliza paid off for harassment claim: Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after she complained of harassment on the set of the show “Bull.” The show’s star, Michael Weatherly, has apologized for making some off-color jokes to Dushku.
Lakers ticked at refs: The Los Angeles Lakers were furious with the officials after their loss to the Houston Rockets Thursday night. LeBron James and Lonzo Ball were among Lakers who actually played defense with their hands behind their backs to make a point.
James fell hard and fast: A story about the downfall of Craig James. It was swift and precipitous.
