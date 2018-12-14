Marlins Man Reveals Connection to 100-Year-Old Baseball Scandal

Number one baseball fan and orange enthusiast Marlins Man is PR savvy. He knows how to operate under the intense light of the public eye. Even better, he knows that even the slightest hint of controversy needs to be met proactively.

As such, he has admitted his loose connection to the Black Sox Scandal.

So I am putting this out there before someone accuses me of hiding it.. 2019 is 100th Anniversary of @MLB Black Sox Scandal, and yes Arnold Rothstein was relative His Sister Edith Rothstein married Henry Lustig, owner of Longchamps restaurants. His niece, my mom is Janet Lustig — Marlins_Man (@Marlins_Man) December 14, 2018

That’s right. One hundred years ago, eight Chicago White Sox players conspired with gamblers to throw the World Series. One of the racketeers involved was Arnold Rothstein. His sister married a restauranteur. His niece gave birth to Marlins Man.

Put away all those strings and pushpins. This case has been cracked. Blown wide-open by a person loosely involved.

Smart move by Marlins Man to get out ahead of this and take all the steam out of the upcoming exposé.