Roundup: How Fox Got the NFL; Never Leave a Game Early; Does Anyone Want to Be Chief of Staff?

Jared Kushner being considered for White House chief of staff job … Albino deer is beautiful … Unfrozen worms about to be trouble … Just assumed Mike Tyson got high before fights …Rock N Roll Hall of Fame gets new inductees … Jason Momoa doing a haka is enjoyable … Joe Maddon reading up on how to manage millennials …. U.S. budget deficit exploding … The Onion, still undefeated … Miss USA stepped in it … Steak in a minute? Yes, please … A Property Brothers cruise sounds like a very specific ring of hell … Would love a 16-day holiday … Pennsylvania triples down on sportsbooks … More bad news for Michael Avenatti … Who is monitoring Kyle Fuller’s screen time … Deeply worried about deep fakes … Danny Kanell’s idea to fix all the bowl-skipping … Bruce Maxwell’s anthem-kneeling could hurt his MLB prospects … Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back … Jamie Chung

