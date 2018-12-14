Roundup: How Fox Got the NFL; Never Leave a Game Early; Does Anyone Want to Be Chief of Staff?

USA Today Sports

Jared Kushner being considered for White House chief of staff job … Albino deer is beautiful … Unfrozen worms about to be trouble … Just assumed Mike Tyson got high before fightsRock N Roll Hall of Fame gets new inductees … Jason Momoa doing a haka is enjoyable … Joe Maddon reading up on how to manage millennials …. U.S. budget deficit exploding …  The Onion, still undefeatedMiss USA stepped in itSteak in a minute? Yes, please … A Property Brothers cruise sounds like a very specific ring of hell … Would love a 16-day holiday … Pennsylvania triples down on sportsbooks … More bad news for Michael Avenatti …  Who is monitoring Kyle Fuller’s screen time … Deeply worried about deep fakesDanny Kanell’s idea to fix all the bowl-skipping … Bruce Maxwell’s anthem-kneeling could hurt his MLB prospects … Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back … Jamie Chung

Never leave a game early. But if you do, you may get your name in the paper. An oral history of the fans who missed the Miami Miracle. [WSJ]

How Fox got the NFL, and changed football on television forever. [The Ringer]

CBS reached a secret $9.5 million settlement with Eliza Dushku. [New York Times]

