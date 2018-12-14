Trevor Ariza Trade Collapsed Thanks To Confusion Over MarShon Brooks And Dillon Brooks

Trevor Ariza was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade Friday night. Then he wasn’t. The proposed deal fell through because the Phoenix Suns believed they were getting Dillon Brooks as part of the trade, when in reality they would have received MarShon Brooks.

Yeah, it was ridiculous.

Here are the details of the original trade:

As part of a three-team deal nearing completion: Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers and two Grizzlies role players to Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1EmRCHrjOP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Washington, Phoenix and Memphis have agreed in principle on deal that will also include Wayne Selden and Dillon Brooks headed to Suns, and a 2020 Grizzlies second-round pick and a conditional 2019 second-rounder to Washington, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Then Woj said this:

Clarification: MarShon Brooks on his way to Suns, not Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Then…

Sources with @ZachLowe_NBA: Deal in jeopardy over which Brooks — MarShon or Dillon — the Suns believed it was getting in the trade. Memphis will not put Dillon Brooks in the trade, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Uh oh…

Deal's suddenly in peril. Memphis and Phoenix didn't communicate directly on trade, using Washington as a conduit in coordinating the 3-team deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Grizzlies believe they were trading MarShon, but somehow Suns believed it was Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Whoops…

The deal is dead, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

And finally…

Of course, I've got my Brooks' flipped now — Memphis wouldn't put Dillon in the deal. Grizzlies wanted MarShon in the deal. https://t.co/4ViOgEp7hd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

So to sum up: The deal was done through Washington without the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies talking. The Suns wanted Dillon Brooks as part of the return, while the Grizzlies had no interest in moving him. Instead they thought they were moving MarShon Brooks.

When the two sides finally talked, the deal obviously fell apart.

And this is why the Wizards, Grizzlies and Suns never win anything.