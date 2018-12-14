Trevor Ariza Trade Collapsed Thanks To Confusion Over MarShon Brooks And Dillon Brooks

Trevor Ariza was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade Friday night. Then he wasn’t. The proposed deal fell through because the Phoenix Suns believed they were getting Dillon Brooks as part of the trade, when in reality they would have received MarShon Brooks.
So to sum up: The deal was done through Washington without the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies talking. The Suns wanted Dillon Brooks as part of the return, while the Grizzlies had no interest in moving him. Instead they thought they were moving MarShon Brooks.
When the two sides finally talked, the deal obviously fell apart.
And this is why the Wizards, Grizzlies and Suns never win anything.
