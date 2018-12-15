LIVE BLOG: Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Round-by-Round Analysis and Scorecard

The fight is here! We will be providing round-by-round analysis for the showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding
*Scorecard is ours, not from the judges.
Round 1:
It was nearly impossible not to notice the huge height advantage for Fielding, but that did not matter. Canelo landed much bigger punches and a body shot that put Fielding to one knee.
|Round 1
|Total
|Canelo
|10
|10
|Fielding
|8
|8
Round 2:
This round was nothing short of domination for Canelo who put Fielding down once again. Fielding got up again but looks completely outmatched.
|Round 2
|Total
|Canelo
|10
|20
|Fielding
|8
|16
Round 3:
And it is over. After Fielding was dropped twice more, the ref calls it. Easy night for Canelo.
FINAL: Canelo TKO in the third.
