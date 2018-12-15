LIVE BLOG: Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Round-by-Round Analysis and Scorecard

The fight is here! We will be providing round-by-round analysis for the showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding

*Scorecard is ours, not from the judges.

Round 1:

It was nearly impossible not to notice the huge height advantage for Fielding, but that did not matter. Canelo landed much bigger punches and a body shot that put Fielding to one knee.

Round 1 Total Canelo 10 10 Fielding 8 8

Round 2:

This round was nothing short of domination for Canelo who put Fielding down once again. Fielding got up again but looks completely outmatched.

Round 2 Total Canelo 10 20 Fielding 8 16

Round 3:

And it is over. After Fielding was dropped twice more, the ref calls it. Easy night for Canelo.

FINAL: Canelo TKO in the third.