#MMLVBowl Update …

Score: Fresno State 10, Arizona State 0

–@FresnoStateFB's D gets on the 'board with this 70-YARD PICK-6 by Anthoula Kelly in the 1st quarter!

đź‘€Watch as Kelly puts on the brakes & the ASU players fly right by … ala "Top Gun" style! 🛩️ #Maverick pic.twitter.com/6KKo3I5fEW

— Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 15, 2018