How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Exclusively on DAZN

Tonight, Canelo Alvarez will be facing Rocky Fielding for the WBA super middleweight title at Madison Square Garden. Unlike, Canelo’s previous fights, this one will only be available through the streaming service DAZN.

How to watch?

Via a subscription of DAZN available on smart TVs, games consoles, smartphones, tablets, connected devices, and computers.

How much does it cost?

$9.99 a month (free trial available).

What time does it start?

The broadcast begins at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with the main card starting at 8PM ET/5PM PT.