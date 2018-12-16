USA Today Sports

Aaron Jones Leaves Game With Knee Injury

Aaron Jones, the Packers running back who entered today’s game versus the Bears averaging 5.6 yards per carry, left the game with a knee injury after he stumbled on a carry. The Packers have announced that he is questionable to return to the game.

