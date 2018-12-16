Former Packer LeRoy Butler Questions How Good Aaron Rodgers Is

After losing to the Bears, former Packer LeRoy Butler sent out a tweet questioning just how good Aaron Rodgers is if he can’t outplay Mitch Trubisky:

I mean really if you can’t out play Mitch Trubisky,how good are you?, Aaron’s only job is to OUT play the other QB! Agree? You will never win scoring 17 pts — leroy butler (@leap36) December 16, 2018

No, Rodgers did not play great today, and has not this season, but this is an absolutely awful tweet. Someone really is going to question how good Rodgers is because of a bad game against a GREAT defense? Butler also failed to mention that Trubisky was a facing a beat up, limited defense that has made many quarterbacks look “good.” Not exactly an equal playing field.