Former Packer LeRoy Butler Questions How Good Aaron Rodgers Is

After losing to the Bears, former Packer LeRoy Butler sent out a tweet questioning just how good Aaron Rodgers is if he can’t outplay Mitch Trubisky:
No, Rodgers did not play great today, and has not this season, but this is an absolutely awful tweet. Someone really is going to question how good Rodgers is because of a bad game against a GREAT defense? Butler also failed to mention that Trubisky was a facing a beat up, limited defense that has made many quarterbacks look “good.” Not exactly an equal playing field.
Comments