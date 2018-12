Frank Gore has been an NFL constant over the last decade. He’s played in an incredible 133 games straight including the playoffs, and last missed a game in the 2010 season.

But the 35-year-old running back went down with defenders on his leg, and had to be assisted by teammates to get off the field, and after a visit to the medical tent, was placed on the cart. It is described as an ankle injury, though we don’t know the severity. Here’s hoping this isn’t the end.