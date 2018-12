On FOX NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer said there is such a want for offensive coaches in the NFL that teams are even looking at the possibility of a buyout for Kliff Kingsbury who just signed with USC as their offensive coordinator:

As the end of the season approaches, @jayglazer has updates on the available coaches out there. pic.twitter.com/iqM4gTrqFk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 16, 2018

The Packers and Jets all come to mind as fits for Kingsbury.

This really goes to show the impact Sean McVay and Matt Nagy have had on the NFL the past two seasons.