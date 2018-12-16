VIDEO: Chicago Blackhawks Mascot Tommy Hawk Attacked at United Center

The Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was allegedly attacked Friday night during the team’s 4-3 overtime loss at the United Center.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago police responded to a disturbance at the arena around 11:15 p.m. Friday. The police said the mascot was punched and put in a headlock by his alleged attacker. No one was in custody as of today, reports the Sun-Times.

In the video above, the mascot can be seen punching and body slamming the alleged attacker.

A Blackhawks spokesman said team officials are conducting their own investigation.

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation.”

I know the Hawks season has been a disaster, but come on man…leave the mascots alone!